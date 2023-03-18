LOS ANGELES — A potentially crippling strike by service workers that would shut down Los Angeles Unified School District campuses for three days was looming large Friday, with little hope of any resolution being reached before the planned Tuesday walkout.
It was unclear when, or if, the Service Employees International Local 99 union — representing roughly 30,000 cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, special education assistants and other workers — would be back at the bargaining table with the district.
District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said LAUSD officials are prepared to talk, and even potentially sweeten its most recent compensation and benefits offer, but union officials said they are waiting for a state mediator to schedule new talks, and aren’t interested in hearing the District simply reiterate previous proposals the union has already rejected.
In a statement late Thursday, SEIU99 Executive Director Max Arias issued a statement accusing the District of misleading the public about the motivations behind the planned three-day strike.
“This strike is about respect for essential workers who have been treated as a second-class workforce by LAUSD for far too long,” Arias said.
He accused the District of a pattern of harassment of union members and unfair labor practices.
LAUSD does "NOT" care about your children (IMHO). They care about Money...and Self Enrichment...and that's about it. They would still be doing Drugs and watching TV during the week (most... not all) if they had things their way....Teachers (Public Schools) have become Lazy Parasites...nothing more. You would be Wise to Enroll your Child in a Private School, or Home-school them Yourself...Unless you want them to be a worthless POS Liberal Activist. ;)
