LOS ANGELES — Days after data hacked from the Los Angeles Unified School District was posted on the dark web, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho stood firm, Monday, on his refusal to pay ransom demanded by an international hacking syndicate, while the district opened a hotline for parents and staffers concerned about their personal information.
“I understand there will be many opinions on this matter but, simply said, negotiating with cybercriminals attempting to extort education dollars from our kids, teachers and staff will never be a justifiable option,” Carvalho wrote on his Twitter page, Monday morning. “LAUSD refuses to pay ransom.”
The hacking syndicate known as Vice Society sent a ransom demand to the district last week — a demand Carvalho quickly dismissed as “absurd” and “insulting.” On Friday, the organization set a Monday deadline for the LAUSD to pay the unspecified ransom, threatening to release hacked data online absent payment.
But the syndicate over the weekend released some data anyway on the dark web. Authorities were still working to determine the extent of the information that was released.
“Unfortunately, as expected, data was recently released by a criminal organization,” district officials said in a statement following the posting of information. “In partnership with law enforcement, our experts are analyzing the full extent of this data release.”
The Los Angeles Times reported it had reviewed screenshots of the released data, which appeared to show some Social Security numbers. On Monday, the online technical news organization WebCrunch reported that the data released also appeared to contain information such as tax forms, passport details, contracts, legal documents, financial reports that include banking information, health and psychological assessments of students, including COVID-19 test data, and “previous conviction reports.”
According to TechCrunch, it received an email from Vice Society, which accused the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of being “wrong” to advise the LAUSD not to pay the ransom. The organization claimed to have dumped 500 gigabytes of data, according to TechCrunch.
It was unclear if additional data would be released following Monday’s formal ransom deadline.
The LAUSD, on Monday morning, opened a hotline “to assist those from our school communities who may have questions or need additional support,” according to the district. The hotline number, which will operate, Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., is 855-926-1129. KNX Newsradio reported that the hotline quickly began experiencing long wait times for callers.
