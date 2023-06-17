Virgin Galactic announced the launch window for its first commercial spaceflight, expected to takeoff from Spaceport America in New Mexico between June 27 and 30.
The anticipated suborbital flight of the Unity spacecraft will mark the beginning of the company’s commercial operations, after completing the latest series of test flights last month.
Dubbed “Galactic 01,” the flight is a science mission for the Italian Air Force. It was originally scheduled to fly in October 2021, but the company decided to enter into previously planned modifications and maintenance for the spacecraft and mothership prior to flying the mission.
Galactic 01 will carry three crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy to conduct microgravity research, company officials reported.
Virgin Galactic officials previously said the first commercial flight would be in late June, but Thursday’s announcement was the first time actual dates have been set publicly.
The spaceflight will be followed in August by Galactic 02, the first flight carrying Virgin Galactic astronaut customers who have paid as much as $450,000 per ticket.
The company has not yet publicly released the names of the crew or any other details for that mission. Virgin Galactic customers began purchasing tickets for the space line as long ago as 2005, shortly after it commissioned the SpaceShipTwo spacecraft using technology developed for Scaled Composites’ Ansari X-Prize-winning SpaceShipOne program.
“We are launching the first commercial space line for Earth with two dynamic products — our scientific research and private astronaut space missions,” CEO Michael Colglazier said in a release announcing the upcoming flights. “This next exciting chapter for Virgin Galactic has been driven by innovation, determination and a commitment to delivering an unparalleled and truly transformative customer experience.”
Virgin Galactic officials said they expect to make monthly suborbital spaceflights following the Galactic 02 mission.
The company completed its planned test flight program with the successful suborbital flight of Unity on May 25, carrying four Virgin Galactic employees as crew, in addition to two pilots.
This was the 25th flight of the spacecraft and Virgin Galactic’s fifth flight to suborbital space.
