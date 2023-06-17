Virgin Galactic flights

Virgin Galactic internal communications lead Jamila Gilbert reacts to the rocket boost during the company’s previous spaceflight in May, in which she was one of four crew members in the final test flight. The company announced its first commercial spaceflight will launch between June 27 and 30.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic announced the launch window for its first commercial spaceflight, expected to takeoff from Spaceport America in New Mexico between June 27 and 30.

The anticipated suborbital flight of the Unity spacecraft will mark the beginning of the company’s commercial operations, after completing the latest series of test flights last month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.