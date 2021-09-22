PALMDALE — The fourth annual Latino Knowledge Bowl is underway in the Palmdale School District.
Teams from Dos Caminos and Los Amigos dual immersion schools, Palmdale Learning Plaza and Golden Poppy, Ocotillo, Joshua Hills and Mesquite elementary schools will compete today and Friday for two spots to face Manzanita Elementary School and David G. Millen Magnet Academy in the championship round, scheduled for Sept. 29 at Dos Caminos. That’s where the preliminary rounds were hosted. The rounds allow for limited in-person seating and a Zoom link for those who can’t be there in-person.
The competition kicked off last week with the first qualifying round on Sept. 15. The Palm Tree Elementary School Team with coaches Lyle Lemons and Eva Darbeau and the Manzanita Elementary Team coached by Desi Perez and Jason Valoroso competed.
Jamaal Brown, creator of the Latino calendar and Sonia Salcedo, Palmdale School District director of Bilingual Programs, hosted the event.
Brown is a local historian who publishes the Latino calendar and the Black365 Black history calendar. Sales of the calendars have provided $30,000 in scholarship funds to more than 200 Knowledge Bowl participants.
The competition was designed to have four preliminary rounds. The top scoring team from each round will go on to compete in the championship round. Teams use the “Jeopardy”-style Kahoot app to manage the game. Using the app to process the questions has proven to be a game changer, District officials said.
Now, instead of using a buzzer to answer questions, students have a laptop, on which they sign into the Kahoot app, click on their answer choice and wait to see if they were correct. Students are allowed to confer with their teammates to check their answers.
The Sept. 15 competition was close, as the Manzanita Elementary team edged out the Palm Tree Elementary team.
Members of the Manzanita team were Isabella Campos, Angel Morado, Gissel Ocampo-Reyes, Jilenia Quevedo and Jailynn Valle. Members of the Palm Tree team were Ilynne Aguilar, Ormaijanae Campbell, Devon Deleon, Emily Jimenez, Jennifer Vaca Lopez, Gianna Perez and Tabatha Arteaga Sanchez.
Parents from both teams cheered and clapped for all students and the teams congratulated each other on a fierce and close competition.
On Sept. 17, two of the District’s magnet academies faced off: David G. Millen Magnet Academy, coached by Paul Vela and Leticia Van Pelt and Shadow Hills Magnet Academy, coached by Brandon Primm.
The Millen team consisted of Sebastian Aguayo, Maximus Guillen and Janet Onwuka. Nada Alshuqdam, Mohammad Alsuqdam, Dominic Del Cid, Karmen Heller and Jayden Saenz competed for Shadow Hills.
The scores were close, but in the end, the David G. Millen team edged ahead to win the right to compete in the championship round. They gave Shadow Hills a standing ovation as the team received their certificates and medals for participating.
