LOS ANGELES — Gloria Molina, a pioneer Latina politician who served on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for more than two decades following terms in the state Assembly and on the LA City Council — and was the first Latina elected to each — announced Tuesday she is battling terminal cancer.

In a Facebook post, the 74-year-old Molina said she has been receiving treatment for three years, but that, “at this point, it is very aggressive.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.