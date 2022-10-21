Sexual Misconduct Weinstein

LOS ANGELES — A jury of nine men and three women was seated, Thursday, in the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, and opening statements are set for Monday.

They were chosen in a process that lasted about six days from a pool of 225 potential jurors who were summoned last week.

Jimzan 2.0
Wasn't there a few pictures circulating showing Oafra feeding Weinstein some young blond girl...? A picture says a thousand words...looks like Oafra and Harvey were BFF's.

