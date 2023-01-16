MOJAVE — Stratolaunch completed its longest flight yet, Friday, and the first to fly beyond the local range of the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The six-hour flight took the massive aircraft, dubbed “Roc,” west toward the Pacific Ocean, the area it will eventually use to launch hypersonic vehicles. This allowed for evaluation of the environment where the test vehicle will eventually be released, according to a statement released following the successful completion of the flight.
Friday’s flight, the aircraft’s ninth, marked the second time it has flown carrying the Talon-A separation test vehicle.
The TA-0 test vehicle, carried in a cradle slung on the wing between the aircraft’s twin fuselages, is a stand-in for the future Talon-A hypersonic test platform.
Systems on board Roc and TA-0 provide information about the aerodynamic loads in the moments prior to release of TA-0, helping to ensure safe separation of the vehicle from the carrier aircraft.
The flight team also practiced chase formation and communication sequencing for the upcoming separation test.
“Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests,” Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor said.
“The thorough evaluation of release conditions will provide data to reduce risks and ensure a clean and safe release of Talon-A during future tests,” he said. “We are excited for what’s ahead, this year, as we bring our hypersonic flight test service online for our customers and the nation.”
Review of the data captured in this flight will determine the next steps on the test timeline, company officials said. Separation tests and the first hypersonic flight of the TA-1 vehicle are expected in the first half of this year.
Stratolaunch is in system tests for the TA-1 hypersonic test vehicle, and is building the second and third hypersonic vehicles, TA-2 and TA-3.
Once envisioned as an air-launch platform for sending small satellites and payloads into orbit, Stratolaunch has since directed its energy to developing a hypersonic testbed, using the behemoth aircraft as an air launch platform. The company is developing the Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle to fly from Roc.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5 and is a frontier researchers have been striving to effectively employ for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
The rocket-powered, autonomous and reusable Talon-A test bed vehicles may carry customizable payloads, enabling scientific research, technology development and component demonstration at hypersonic speeds.
Stratolaunch officials have likened the use of their Talon hypersonic test platform to the X-15 program of the 1960s at Edwards Air Force Base, which also employed a reusable test vehicle to explore hypersonic speeds, as well a high-altitude flight.
The company expects to deliver services for government and civilian commercial customers, this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.