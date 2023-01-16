Stratolaunch

Mojave-based Stratolaunch’s massive aircraft, Roc, completed its ninth flight, on Friday, carrying the TA-0 separation test vehicle beneath its wings. The flight was the aircraft’s longest to date, at six hours, and the first to fly beyond the local Mojave area.

 Photo courtesy of Gauntlet Aerospace/Christian Turner

MOJAVE — Stratolaunch completed its longest flight yet, Friday, and the first to fly beyond the local range of the Mojave Air and Space Port.

The six-hour flight took the massive aircraft, dubbed “Roc,” west toward the Pacific Ocean, the area it will eventually use to launch hypersonic vehicles. This allowed for evaluation of the environment where the test vehicle will eventually be released, according to a statement released following the successful completion of the flight.

