The announcement from High Desert Medical Group yesterday morning was pretty straightforward: “Great news. HDMG has the Covid-19 vaccine!”
The next sentence is the usual sober wording familiar to most Americans seeking a degree of protection from the illness that has taken more than 500,000 American lives. As noted, more Americans than were killed in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War, combined.
High Desert Medical Group has tens of thousands of patients and the Valley’s largest independent medical group, of course, will try to help the maximum number possible, as soon as is possible.
The rest of the announcement said, “Due to the limited weekly supply, we are currently scheduling appointments for HDMG patients 65 years of age and older.” Next came: “To schedule your appointment, please call 661-726-3932 or 661-726-3848.”
Kaiser Permanente, facing the same supply chain challenges as everyone else, is offering vaccines for patients in long-term care facilities, healthcare workers, and, as supplies become available, for people above the age of 65.
Some veterans in the Antelope Valley who are entered in the VA Healthcare system will have an opportunity only today, to receive a vaccination dose at the VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic at 340 E. Ave. I. To try to schedule an appointment, the eligible veteran must call 310-268-4900. If you can’t make it to the Lancaster site, it is a drive down to the big West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center.
During the month of January, as the Antelope Valley Hospital’s wards overflowed with COVID-19 patients and mounting deaths, Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris worked with Pastor Paul Chappel of Lancaster Baptist Church to secure a temporary, portable hospital in tents on the grounds of the AV Hospital campus.
It has been that kind of improvisation and resourcefulness that has been called on to meet a crisis as infections and deaths surged again over the holiday period. With infections and deaths dropping, the Samaritan’s Purse portable hospital operation packed up, receiving a hearty send-off and thanks from the AV Healthcare District and city residents who received care there.
Hospital staffs in Palmdale and Lancaster and the besieged staff of the Antelope Valley Hospital, have done heroic labor trying to save as many lives as possible. It is daunting, frightening, hazardous, exhausting work.
Meantime, bottlenecks in the national supply chain and the catastrophic weather emergencies that paralyzed Texas — except for senatorial travel to Cancun — has deprived vaccination sites of supplies, temporarily shutting down operations in Los Angeles at the big vaccination sites like Dodger Stadium.
A federally-authorized mass vaccination site was opened at California State University-Los Angeles, to assist under-served populations to achieve a timely administration of shots.
We must take note, that the Antelope Valley constitutes an under-served population center and the communities on this side of the San Gabriel Mountains remain overdue for a drive-through vaccination center. It can’t come soon enough.
Meanwhile, some shots are available by appointment, by trying to register on county healthcare sites, with doses administered at local pharmacies in the Vons and Albertsons markets.
It is going to get better. The weather is going to get better. Schools are starting to re-open. Small businesses, restaurants and other eateries are re-opening and trying to stay alive. Life is not “normal,” but normal is going to come into closer view as vaccine supplies improve.
Meanwhile, what made sense through the duration of this spectacularly weird and dangerous year remains accurate. It is only good sense to wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
If this thing has not killed you yet, there is no sense in giving it an easy win, as we mourn the half million-plus of our friends and neighbors already lost.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he deployed to the Iraq War with local National Guard troops to cover the conflict for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans and community health issues.
