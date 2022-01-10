PALMDALE — The city’s redistricting process, using data from the 2020 Census to redraw boundaries for the Council’s four districts, is entering its final phase.
The Advisory Redistricting Commission will hold its final meeting at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, at the City Council Chambers, 38330 Sierra Highway.
The Commission was formed to create maps that fairly represent the city’s population and meet all state and federal requirements.
On Tuesday, it will consider 10 maps created by members of the public and four from consultants NDC.
Of the 10 public maps, four do not meet the requirements, either because populations are not balanced amongst the four districts or because districts are not contiguous.
The maps, as well as other information on the redistricting process, are available at www.DrawPalmdale.org
Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the public may attend in a limited capacity. Participation is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86443311804?pwd=a1FsK1l2cWdCOTRjWU9UQlBNdlNEdz09 . To submit public comments during the meeting via Zoom, dial 720-707-2699 and use webinar ID 864 4331 1804 and passcode 79810.
The Commission will make a recommendation to the City Council, which must approve the final maps.
The City Council will hold a public hearing on the redistricting process, at 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, during its regular meeting.
Another public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
The deadline for adopting new maps is April 17. The new districts will be in effect for the November 2022 elections.
The federal Voting Rights Act and the California Voting Rights Act must be followed as part of the criteria to drawing district lines.
A newer state law, the Fair Maps Act, created standardized redistricting criteria aimed at keeping communities together and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. It also expanded community outreach and public hearing requirements and timelines, which coincide with the state redistricting schedule.
Palmdale transitioned to by-district Council elections in November 2016, in which the four Council members are elected by voters from within the district they reside. The mayor is elected by voters citywide.
