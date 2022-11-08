Election logo 2022

Today is the last day to vote in the statewide general election.

Voters can return their Vote-by-Mail ballots as long as it is postmarked by today’s date. No postage is necessary. Los Angeles County voters can drop off their ballots at any Vote Center in the county or official ballot drop box.

