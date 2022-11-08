Today is the last day to vote in the statewide general election.
Voters can return their Vote-by-Mail ballots as long as it is postmarked by today’s date. No postage is necessary. Los Angeles County voters can drop off their ballots at any Vote Center in the county or official ballot drop box.
In addition to a slew of local races, California voters will choose state executive officers.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking voters for a second term. He successfully beat a recall attempt, last year. Out of 12.8 million who participated in the election, 61.9% voted to keep Newsom in office. His opponent is state Senator Brian Dahle, a Republican from Redding.
Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is also seeking a second term. Her opponent is Republican Angela E. Underwood Jacobs, a former Lancaster City councilwoman and current deputy mayor.
Secretary of State Shirley Weber, a Democrat, is running against Republican Rob Bernosky, the San Benito County GOP chairman, for secretary of state. Newsom appointed Weber, in December 2020, to succeed Alex Padilla, whom he appointed as US senator to fill the seat vacated by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Attorney General Rob Bonta, a former Democratic assemblyman, is running against Republican Nathan Hochman. Hochman is a former federal prosecutor, a US assistant attorney general and defense attorney.
Newsom appointed Bonta, in March 2021, to fill the seat vacated by Xavier Becerra, who was appointed secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services.
State Treasurer Fiona Ma, a Democrat, is running for a second four-year term against Republican Jack M. Guerrero, who sits on the Cudahy City Council. He ran for state treasurer, in 2018, when he finished third in the state primary. He also ran unsuccessfully, in 2019, in a special election for the state Senate District 33 seat.
Republican Lanhee Chen is running against Democrat Malia Cohen for state controller. Cohen currently serves as chair of the State Board of Equalization, representing the 2nd District. Current Controller Betty Yee is in her second term and cannot run due to term limits.
Chen, a lecturer and fellow at Stanford University, has also advised for a number of political campaigns.
Republican Robert Howell is challenging Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, who is seeking a second term in state office. Howell is the president of a cybersecurity equipment manufacturer in Silicon Valley.
Tony Thurmond, the state superintendent of Public Instruction, is asking voters for a second term in the nonpartisan office. His opponent is Lance Ray Christensen, who serves as vice president of Education Policy and Government Affairs for the California Policy Center, conservative and libertarian think tank based in Tustin.
