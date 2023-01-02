SAGE Planetarium

SAGE Planetarium, next to SAGE Magnet Academy at 20th Street East and Avenue R, will be receiving two new laser projectors and show licenses.

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will spend $536,767 to procure two new laser projectors and show licenses for SAGE Planetarium.

The District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a purchase agreement with Utah-based equipment manufacturer Evans & Sutherland for two 4K laser-illuminated Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB projectors.

