PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will spend $536,767 to procure two new laser projectors and show licenses for SAGE Planetarium.
The District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a purchase agreement with Utah-based equipment manufacturer Evans & Sutherland for two 4K laser-illuminated Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB projectors.
Palmdale trustees unanimously approved the purchase agreement at the Dec. 13 meeting.
“We’re going to really bring up our planetarium to this day and age where we have the best,” Superintendent Raul Maldonado said at the meeting.
The District will also add new seating in the planetarium, Maldonado added, “so our kids will enjoy a brand new, state-of-the-art planetarium.”
The planetarium, which is next to SAGE Magnet Academy on the corner of 20th Street East and Avenue R, opened, in 1998, and was last upgraded, in 2008, with Evans & Sutherland’s Digistar digital projection system.
The 100- to 130-seat, 25-year-old planetarium is under a 40-foot dome in an octagonal room. The planetarium hosts regular shows for students and the public.
The District will use Local Control and Accountability Plan funds to pay for the new projectors.
