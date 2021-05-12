ANTELOPE VALLEY — The proliferation of illegal Marijuana cultivation operations throughout the high desert area has become an ever-growing problem in the Antelope Valley.
Information received through public calls for service and to Los Angeles County District Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office aided Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in executing two search warrants.
The deputies are assigned to the Community Partnerships Bureau (COPS) and served the warrants in the Fort Tejon area of Palmdale, targeting some of the illegal operations.
A suspect was taken into custody for the illegal cultivation of marijuana on May 4, as a result of the warrant services.
Approximately 3,800 marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. Because these operations were being conducted on public land, members of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were also present. Their office will seek additional charges related to the destruction and contamination of local wildlife.
“Illegal marijuana grows are not only illegal, but are harmful to the environment and wildlife due to the hazardous chemicals and toxic pesticides used,” a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. “The illegal marijuana grows are also dangerous for residents who may stumble upon them. There could be toxic molds and fungus, faulty electrical hook ups and booby traps that can be life threatening to those who wander onto the land where these illegal marijuana grows are. We thank those residents who contacted the LASD to provide the information which led to the apprehension of the suspect, the seizure of the illegal narcotics, and the return of these public lands to the residents of the Antelope Valley.”
Anyone with information on illegal marijuana grow operations in their area is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency to report it.
Anonymous tips can be called in to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). They can also be reported by downloading the P3 mobile app or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
