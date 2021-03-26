He went on countless rescues and built up an impressive team
Our community lost a hero earlier this month when Les White died at 85.
He didn’t make headlines, but over a span of some 45 years, Les White saved the lives of many people and animals in his role with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Antelope Valley Search and Rescue Team.
He did it not for glory or money, but to help his community. If that is not heroic, tell me what is.
White not only went on rescues personally, he also was instrumental in forming the rescue team itself. And he put his considerable powers of persuasion to use in fundraising to allow the team to expand and purchase the equipment it needed.
Simply put, White was the go-to guy for Search and Rescue here for nearly five decades.
Mike Becker, a retired LASD sergeant who oversaw the local sheriff’s reserves and Search and Rescue, said he knew little about rescue operations when he was assigned the job in the mid-’90s. “Les was my mentor and trainer,” Becker said. “He broke in probably 10 different sergeants over the years.”
The Antelope Valley, with its vast expanse and temperature extremes, is not a good place to get lost or hurt when you are out on your own. Our mountains are good for hiking, but the terrain is rugged, and getting lost or injured there can be fatal.
Then there are mineshafts, reservoirs, creeks and a deceptively dangerous aqueduct.
People get themselves in terrible spots of trouble.
Enter the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Antelope Valley Search and Rescue Team.
It is a robust and ready crew, but that was not always the case. Becker described how White played a key role in building the program over the years.
After retiring from a 30-year career with General Telephone, White wanted to help the community, so he joined the Sheriff’s Reserves in 1972, assigned to the AV Station. (This was long before there were separate Lancaster and Palmdale stations.)
White was interested in search and rescue, and there was a high demand for trained personnel, primarily focused on cold weather rescue, in the Antelope National Forest, and Wrightwood area, Becker said.
“Les was the founding member of the Antelope Valley Search and Rescue Team,” Becker said.
But he wasn’t content to just serve as a member.
In those days, the team was a combination of reserve deputies and private citizens, who purchased their own equipment.
The first thing White did was research the most modern, best equipment available (long before the Internet made research easy). Then he went to local businesses and obtained donations to buy that equipment.
He arranged contracts with the Antelope Valley Fair and St. Andrew’s Priory (now Abbey) to provide security for the fair and Valyermo Fall Festival.
In another huge contribution, White orchestrated the donation of land and a building known as the “Totem Pole Ranch” in Littlerock. It served as a meeting place, training facility, and shooting range for team members.
From an initial focus on cold weather rescues, as the years went by White adapted to meet the needs of mounted rescue (horseback), mineshaft searches and water rescues.
He rose to rank of Reserve Captain of Antelope Valley Search and Rescue and became the first civilian appointed assistant coordinator.
He later branched out to Emergency Disaster preparedness, training and response, working CalTrans, Railroad Department, Plant 42, Edwards Air Force Base, local Hospitals, US Forestry, Mountain High Ski Resort, and local cities.
Not bad for a retiree just looking to help out.
For his efforts he was honored as Deputy of the Year, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the LASD, and the training center in Wrightwood was named for him.
Les White is survived by wife Dawn, daughter Dena, and sons Mark and Todd (a 20-year reserve deputy himself).
Becker said White never asked any member of his team to do something he wouldn’t do himself. “Many a team member has said, ‘There is no one else I would rather be standing on the side of a snowy, iced over mountain, at 2 in the morning than Les White.’ ”
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
