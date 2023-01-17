TORRANCE — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective suffered an apparent medical emergency while driving and died, crashing his vehicle in the Torrance area, authorities said, Monday.
The crash occurred about 10 p.m., Sunday, on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department.
“It is with our most profound sorrow that we announce the sudden loss of a family member, Steven J. Lim, a Special Victim Bureau detective and 26- year veteran of LASD,” Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement.
“He was involved in a fatal traffic collision … while driving home from his work assignment,” Luna said.
According to the sheriff’s department, Lim was eastbound on West Carson Street when the single-vehicle collision occurred, with no other vehicles or people involved.
Lim was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
“He was an exemplary detective who handled the most severe child abuse cases,” Luna said. “Detective Lim leaves behind his wife and five children, as well as his parents and sister.”
