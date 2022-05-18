LAKE LOS ANGELES — Law enforcement continues to crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivation sites in the Antelope Valley. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced the latest results for the first four months of the year at a Tuesday morning press conference.
The press conference was held at the same Los Angeles County Public Works yard where Villanueva, nearly a year ago, announced the results of the largest multi-agency operation ever to take place in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“We were here a year ago,” Villanueva said.
The LA County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Bureau investigators conducted the joint operation with the California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force and California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Jackie Owens, field deputy for Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, Helen Chavez, communications director for LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer also spoke.
In 2021, the Marijuana Eradication Team, also known as MET, served 387 marijuana cultivation-related search warrants, resulting in 301 arrests and the seizure more than 500,000 marijuana plants, 105 firearms, more than 62,000 pounds of harvested marijuana, Villanueva said.
In the first four months of this year, the team served 116 marijuana-related search warrants and 100 misdemeanor arrests and seven felony arrests. They seized more than 100,000 plants, 53 firearms and 15,000 pounds of harvested marijuana.
This spring, LA County Sheriff’s Department narcotics investigators conducted aerial reconnaissance with the California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force. They identified 350 illegal outdoor cultivation sites in the Antelope Valley.
“This is down from the over 750 sites, which were identified in 2021, so we’re seeing improvement here,” Villanueva said. “This reduction in cultivation sites is directly related to increased enforcement activity here in the Antelope Valley.”
He said MET investigators are in the process of serving search warrants at 80% of the identified sites. The goal is to have 100% eradicated by the end of fall this year.
Authorities hit 10 locations Tuesday morning. They made eight arrests for cultivation and possession of fire arms, rescued 18 dogs and five goats and recovered one shotgun. Some of the charges the arrested individuals face include felonies and misdemeanors, some with felony enhancements.
“George Gascón, are you listening?” Villanueva said to LA County District Attorney, though he was not present. “The community is suffering, we need you to do your part and do the prosecution, put these people out of business. It’s time for you to do your job.”
Villanueva said they need all five LA County Supervisors on board.
“If a supervisor’s district doesn’t have the cultivation site, they have the dispensaries,” he said. “So it impacts the constituents of every single supervisor, yet we’re only getting support from one (Barger).”
Villanueva said they are over 2,200 personnel short as a result of the Board of Supervisors’ decisions.
The illegal cultivation sites have been tied to Mexican drug trafficking cartels, Asian organized crime and other organized crime groups. The illegal marijuana cultivation sites continue to be a source of threats by armed individuals against members of the public who live near the illegal sites, as well as motorists who drive by them.
“This is a real and credible threat,” Villanueva said.
The illegal sites also endanger the environment, as growers use banned pesticides and fertilizers. Water theft is another concern. Unpermitted water wells are being drilled, which threatens the underground aquifer. In 2021 alone, an estimated 150 million gallons of water was used to bring the crop to harvest.
The illegal sites are also littered with trash. Villanueva encouraged local residents to provide tips to the Sheriff’s Department via email at marijuanatips@lasd.org
“This has quickly become a significant source for detectives to obtain information, which would otherwise be unavailable,” he said.
Chavez spoke on behalf of Barger, who was at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
“Supervisor Barger is a strong advocate and proponent of measures that will stop the illegal cannabis cultivation in the Antelope Valley and throughout her district,” Chavez said.
Chavez added Barger has taken action at the county, state and federal levels to address the issue of illegal cannabis, as well as the businesses and livelihoods that are impacted by the illegal operation. For example, Barger has provided funding to support the Sheriff’s Department’s enforcement efforts. She has also worked to increase penalties for illegal outdoor and indoor marijuana grows.
Lackey cautioned those involved in illegal cultivation sites.
“I want you to know that there’s a collective effort and we’re coming after you,” he said. “You see can right here, on the trailers, where your product is going to end up and it’s not going to be on our streets.”
Lackey gestured toward three trucks to his right, whose beds were filled with boxes of marijuana plants.
“What you see here today is the culmination of what government does when it works well together,” Owens said. “Be assured that Congressman Garcia is also committed to this. In Washington a few weeks ago, he was able to talk to and address Attorney General Merrick Garland about the illegal marijuana grows, but also to ask about releasing the $19,000 overtime cap that’s put on our deputies.”
Crist said this is not just about marijuana.
“This is mostly about water,” he said. “They’re stealing the water that belongs to our Valley and it’s 85,000 acre-feet of water.”
An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons or approximately the amount of water a typical Antelope Valley household used in one year before recent droughts reduced usage.
“We’re only allowed to pump 120,000 acre-feet of water,” Crist said. “They’re using all the water up that belongs in this Valley for not the right purposes.”
Hofbauer said the issue is the illegal use and the impact to the environment, but also the impact on families and public safety.
