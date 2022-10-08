LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department commander has sued the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the latest of several department members to claim Villanueva directed a cover-up of a video of a deputy with his knee on the head of a man in custody for three minutes.

Plaintiff Allen Castellano’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges whistleblower retaliation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, false light and a violation of the Public Safety Officers Procedural Bill of Rights.

