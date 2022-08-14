Alex Villanueva

VILLANUEVA

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement, Thursday, asserting that a judge’s clerk, and not the judge herself, advanced a hearing on the county’s request for a court to consider holding Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to testify before the Civilian Oversight Commission about alleged deputy cliques.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court never commented on the motion before the hearing date was changed by her clerk from the original March 14, 2023, date to Sept. 7, according to the LASD.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Sheriff Alex Villanueva Rocks !!!

