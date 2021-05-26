LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station will accept applications for the upcoming Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Explorer Program starting Thursday and continuing through Aug. 13.
The Explorer Academy is anticipated to start Sept. 18 and will be held each Saturday for 18 weeks at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
Applications are available for pick-up in the front lobby of the Lancaster Station, 501 West Lancaster Blvd. Minimum requirements are:
• Must be age 14 to 20
• A GPA of 2.0 or higher
• Strong integrity and character
• No serious criminal record/probation
• Must pass drug screening
• Must submit to a background check
• Must be able to attend Thursday evening post meetings upon completion of Academy.
For details, contact Deputy Thom via email at mjthom@lasd.org or by phone at 213-420-7699.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station polices the city of Lancaster, Antelope Valley College in Lancaster and the unincorporated communities of Antelope Acres, Lake Los Angeles and Quartz Hill in the Antelope Valley.
