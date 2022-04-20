PALMDALE — Members of the Palmdale Recycled Water Authority, on Monday, heard from a similar organization regarding its efforts to better utilize recycled water by treating it to a higher level and adding it to the drinking water system, something the Authority is also considering.
David Pedersen, general manager of the Las Virgenes-Triunfo Joint Powers Authority, described development of its advanced water treatment, a similar system to what PRWA is studying for its own use.
“Hopefully, some of our experience will be helpful to you,” he said. “In California, right now, there’s a huge interest in potable reuse.”
PRWA is a Joint Powers Authority between the City of Palmdale and the Palmdale Water District created to develop uses for the recycled water produced locally by Los Angeles County Sanitation District’s Palmdale Water Reclamation Plant.
The Las Virgenes-Triunfo Joint Powers Authority is made of two water districts in the Calabasas area.
The area does not have a local water source, such as groundwater, and is dependent on imported water, Pedersen said.
For this reason, the area began recycling wastewater, treating it to a tertiary level and distributing it through dedicated “purple pipes” for irrigation and similar non-potable purposes. Of the total water supply, 80% is imported from outside sources and 20% is recycled.
Now, “we’re adding another slice to the pie,” he said, by bringing on what they term “purified water,” meaning recycled water that is further treated to make it potable, and then distributed through the regular water system.
The Authority has more recycled water than it can use during much of the year and faces very stringent environmental regulations for discharging the extra into Malibu Creek, standards which are higher than drinking water. Given that, the Authority decided to proceed with treating that water for use.
“We realized recycled water is a valuable resource as we would get out the business of releasing it into the ocean,” he said.
Starting in 2015, the Authority met with other stakeholders in the region to plan just how to proceed with the advanced treatment system.
When recycled water is treated at the advanced treatment facility, it results in brine, which is sent to the ocean and purified water, which is sent into the reservoir to supplement the drinking water supplies. It then is treated just the same as the rest of the area’s water supply.
“For us, this is the best and purest water in our entire system,” Pedersen said of the water treated at the advanced treatment facility, which is better than the drinking water they receive through the Metropolitan Water District.
While the processing would be the same, plans call for the water treated by the PRWA plant to be injected underground to augment groundwater supplies, which are pumped out and distributed through local water distribution systems.
The advanced treatment facility is not yet built, but the Authority completed a demonstration center, which functions as a pilot project for the facility that is also open to the public to educate consumers about the process.
At the Pure Water Demonstration Facility, members of the public are introduced to the overall concept, then see the plant at work, where clear pipes allow them to see the water as it is treated. It ends at a kitchen-like set up, where the cleaned water comes from the sink taps for people to drink, he said.
As other areas have found, the demonstration facility really helps to build public confidence in the system. It also provides information that can inform the design of the final treatment plant and to train staff on running this type of plant.
“We have gotten a lot of support,” Pedersen said. “People are very confident. Their question is really more about cost.”
The Las Virgenes-Triunfo JPA is not the only public water agency involved in these types of water treatments. There are systems either planned or in operation across the state, he said, especially given the cycles of historic droughts the state has seen.
“We’re realizing we have to develop local water,” he said, as imported supplies aren’t as reliable as they once were.
Without an extensive purple pipe system in place, PRWA has struggled to fully use the recycled water it receives from the Sanitation District. An advanced treatment plant such as this would allow them to make full use of the allocation, storing the purified water underground for future use.
Asked about funding sources — the Las Virgenes-Triunfo JPA is still working on financing the estimated $250 million plant — Pedersen said there are numerous grants available now that are well-suited for this type of project, as well as low-interest loans at the state and federal level.
Additionally, they believe the new plant can produce water at less cost than imported sources, he said.
