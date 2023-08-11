LANCASTER — The new Lancaster Health and Wellness Center will be able to serve more patients and offer additional services after an approximately $17.5 million expansion.

The health center, at 45124 10th St. West, is an expansion of existing services operated by Wesley Health Centers. The 40,000 square-foot building previously housed a grocery store and a church. The center occupied the southern end of the building; it now occupies the whole thing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.