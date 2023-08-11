LANCASTER — The new Lancaster Health and Wellness Center will be able to serve more patients and offer additional services after an approximately $17.5 million expansion.
The health center, at 45124 10th St. West, is an expansion of existing services operated by Wesley Health Centers. The 40,000 square-foot building previously housed a grocery store and a church. The center occupied the southern end of the building; it now occupies the whole thing.
The health center is tailored to meet the needs of lower income and uninsured adults and children. It will serve an additional 1,920 patients in year one and up to 6,000 in years two and beyond. Services include adult and pediatric medical care, diagnostic laboratory testing, comprehensive dental care, optometry and eyeglasses, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, HIV/AIDS testing and treatment services, chiropractic care, an Adult Day Health Care serving older and disabled adults and an on-site pharmacy with access to free and low-cost medications.
Elected and health care officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning to mark the center’s expansion.
“Today’s celebration is about creating more access to quality healthcare for lower income and uninsured individuals in the Antelope Valley,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. “Wesley Health Centers is an essential and trusted provider in the region with over six decades of experience. Their new Lancaster Health and Wellness Center is a community asset that undoubtedly will have a big impact in keeping Antelope Valley residents healthy. I am a proud supporter of Wesley Health Centers’ work and look forward to our continued partnership.”
“I am thrilled to witness the grand opening of the new Wesley Health Centers here in Lancaster,” said Mayor R. Rex Parris. “Their commitment to revitalizing our city by refurbishing an old building exemplifies sustainable progress and marks an exciting new chapter in healthcare services for our residents. Accessible and comprehensive health services are fundamental to the well-being of any community, and the establishment of this center reinforces our collective dedication to the health and prosperity of every Lancaster citizen. We warmly welcome their expanded presence and look forward to their positive impact on our community.”
The health center falls within the boundaries of Assemblyman Juan Carrillo’s 39th Assembly District.
“My commitment to the well-being of our community runs deep, and this center is a manifestation of that commitment in action,” Carrillo said. “The Wesley Health Center, nestled within Assembly District 39, signifies access to quality healthcare, education, research, and a comprehensive array of services for those who have been historically under-served. This establishment embodies the very essence of progress, equity, and compassion that I strive to bring to my constituents each day.”
Construction of the facility was funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA of the Federal Department of Health Services), Health Net, LA Care Health Plan, UniHealth Foundation, The Ahmanson Foundation, The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, and Community Family Care Medical Group IPA, Inc.
“We are seeking to provide a one-stop comprehensive health center for the residents of Lancaster and the Antelope Valley, with services and programs tailored to the unique health needs of the community to help them remain healthy or improve their health,” said Al Ballesteros, CEO of John Wesley Community Health Institute Inc. “Too often, residents of the Antelope Valley have to travel down to metropolitan Los Angeles to access health services which should be available here. We will provide care to the community whether a person has insurance or not and we will not turn anyone away due to lack of ability to pay for services.”
LA Care presented a $500,000 check to Ballesteros to help pay for additional service providers at the health center.
According to the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration, Lancaster is a mental health care, dental and primary care provider shortage area, meaning that the population has a significant barrier in accessing medical professionals and appointments. Lancaster has a population of 183,317; 39% (71,823) are considered low-income, 67% (47,843) are not being served by a community health center and are not in a medical home or receive only sporadic care.
To add to the problem, 29% of Lancaster adults have been told they have high blood pressure, 39% of adults in the area are determined to be obese. 45% have not had a dental visit in the past year and 69% identify as a racial/ethnic minority, who historically experiences lower health outcomes.
