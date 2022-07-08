PALMDALE — After more than a year of planning, Pearblossom artist Christopher Minsal is painting the largest mural of his career on the east wall of the Palmdale Firestone on Palmdale Boulevard near 27th Street East.
The mural stretches 200 feet long and about 25 feet tall. It depicts colorful lizards floating on a misty background of shades of blue, purple, pink, orange and green.
“It was supposed to be called three large lizards, but they just didn’t balance out, so now I’m doing six, maybe seven lizards,” Minsal said, Wednesday, during a break from painting.
He expected to finish the mural, by Thursday, after about nine days of work.
“This is important for public art,” Minsal said.
Minsal dedicated the mural to fellow artist Carlos Mendoza’s son, who goes by the nickname Lizard King. More than two years ago, Minsal and Mendoza started painting lizard murals around Littlerock. Mendoza inspired Minsal to paint lizards.
“I really fell in love with the subject matter,” he said. “My daughter loves lizards.”
The lizards depicted in the mural are native to the area. Three of the lizards — the red one, a Desert spiny lizard; the green one, a California whiptail; and the pink one, Po-Po, an alligator lizard— are portraits on his daughter’s lizards. Minsal posed the lizards and took pictures of them.
“Try posing a lizard; that’s really hard,” he said.
The other lizards are a Mojave gecko and Yucca night lizard. The sixth lizard Minsal planned to include was a California newt above Po-Po’s tail. Space permitting, a horned toad could round out the lounge.
Minsal has painted lizard murals from Boston to New York and elsewhere. Minsal wanted to add some color to the blank walls for Palmdale. He reached out to George Davis, the city’s Public art coordinator, for help.
“I wanted Palmdale to step into the art realm,” Minsal said.“There’s so many beautiful walls that are available; let’s start getting color on them.”
The City of Palmdale was already on its way; it formed a Public Arts Commission, last year. The commission reviews and forwards recommendations to the City Council commission and acquisition of public art on city property.
Davis helped Minsal with the paperwork. The art project would have cost him $1,900, which is a planning fee for a minor modification to businesses, Thanks to help from Davis and councilmen Austin Bishop and Juan Carrillo, the city waived the permit fee.
“Our projects have to go through a formal procedure,” Davis said. “This particular type of project, which is a private endeavor essentially, the only thing we can do at the moment is assist with the bureaucratic portion of things as it relates to the City of Palmdale, and of course encourage.”
Davis worked with Minsal over the past year on the mural project.
“He was really patient with the process and the outcome was amazing,” Davis said. “This is by far his largest piece and it has a huge impact just driving down that boulevard.”
“This is the first large public mural on private property,” Minsal said. “I was very thankful for their support and those little tiny steps to make it happen.”
Minsal was willing to jump through some hoops to achieve his goal. The first thing he had to do was find a wall and then work with a property owner. He secured permission from Gail Haddad, the property owner of the Palmdale Firestone store. The blank back wall had been a frequent graffiti target.
“A lot of murals have a chance to detour graffiti,” Minsal recalled telling Haddad. Minsal financed the project; he just needed Haddad’s blessing.
“She was taking a chance by trusting me to do something, and I’m very thankful for that,” he said.
Haddad was all for it.
“He’s amazing; he’s very professional, wonderful guy,” Haddad said. “We actually had to jump through so many hoops with the City of Palmdale that it was incredible that he kept going.”
Graffiti on the wall had been a problem, so Haddad was more than happy to have Minsal paint a mural.
“It looks great and I’m totally for it,” she said. She added she hopes the city can simplify the process in the future.
Haddad would like Minsal to paint a mural on another one of her properties on Sixth Street East near the railroad tracks. The back of the building is also a target for graffiti vandals.
“That would be beautiful,” she said. “I wish people would donate money to him as to try to get this done.”
A few people have asked Minsal how they could help. He would like to buy an anti-graffiti clear coat that would make it easier to wash off any graffiti. (Visit Minsal’s Instagram account @yokie121 to see more of his art.)
Members of the public have shown their appreciation to Minsal. People, many of them strangers, have delivered lunch every day as well as water and iced tea. On Tuesday, someone brought Minsal a strawberry lemonade from Dutch Bros. Coffee.
“I’m not just doing this for myself, but for the people of Palmdale,” Minsal said. “I’m hoping at the end of this we can refine the mural policy and get a lot more public art there.”
