LOS ANGELES — The death of a Los Angeles Police Department officer during a training exercise was “a tragic accident” that occurred when he and another officer fell to the ground while grappling during a simulation, according to a report released, Tuesday, by the department’s Office of Constitutional Policing and Policy.
The report countered claims made by an attorney for Officer Houston Tipping’s mother, who filed a damages claim against the city alleging in part that the officer was beaten by multiple other officers in a scenario meant to “simulate a mob.”
Lizabeth Rhodes, director of the Office of Constitutional Policing and Policy, told the city Police Commission, on Tuesday, that Tipping died during a one-on-one exercise in which he was playing the role of a suspect confronting a bicycle officer. She described a scenario in which Tipping, portraying the suspect, aggressively attacked the trainee officer, who at one point strikes Tipping in a leg with a foam baton. The strike caused no injury, but Tipping reacted “as he was supposed to in this scenario by going down on one knee to simulate a successful baton strike.”
She said Tipping then re-engaged the other officer.
“Officer Tipping then lifted the officer, the student officer, from the ground and the student officer’s arm went around officer Tipping’s neck, wrapping towards the front of Officer Tipping’s neck and throat,” Rhodes said. “As the two fell to the floor, Officer Tipping’s neck remained in that grasp.”
She said other officers in the training session immediately realized Tipping was injured and “appeared to be struggling to speak,” leading to various first-aid efforts while paramedics were called.
“The coroner’s office determined that this was an accident, as did the department,” she said. “It was a tragic accident and again we express our condolences.”
Asked about the allegation that Tipping had been attacked by a “mob” of officers, Rhodes said there was no evidence to support such a claim.
“I do realize that there are a number of allegations for which we have not seen any evidence out there,” Rhodes told the commission. “... This was not a mob attack, as has been alleged, rather (a one-on-one scenario) which was Officer Tipping playing the role as a suspect in order to help officers learn how to deal with that one individual.”
Tipping, 32, died, May 29, three days after the training exercise at the LAPD’s Elysian Park academy.
Although the department has repeatedly insisted Tipping’s death was an accident, Tuesday’s report provided the most detailed department description to date of the circumstances of the officer’s death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.