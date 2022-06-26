LOS ANGELES — The mother of a Los Angeles Police Department officer who died after suffering a spinal cord injury during a training accident has filed a wrongful death claim against the city, alleging he was beaten by fellow officers in an exercise meant to “simulate a mob,” the Los Angeles Times reported.
Officer Houston Ryan Tipping died, May 29, three days after the training accident at the agency’s Elysian Park academy. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Tipping was working as a bike instructor in a scenario that involved grappling with another officer.
During the exercise, Tipping fell to the floor and suffered a spinal cord injury. Other officers present initiated CPR until Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived, police said.
However, according to the claim filed, Friday, by Tipping’s mother, Shirley Huffman, the officer was “repeatedly struck in the head severely enough that he bled,” The Times reported. The claim goes on to say that Tipping required stitches and also suffered multiple breaks in his neck, which caused his death, the newspaper reported.
Wrongful death claims are often precursors to lawsuits.
Capt. Kelly Muniz, a spokeswoman for the LAPD, told The Times that the department could not comment on the claim or the nature of the training exercise. She added that the LAPD has launched its own investigation into the incident, in part to determine whether “there are any changes that need to be made.”
Tipping was laid to rest, Wednesday, at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills in a funeral attended by Moore, Mayor Eric Garcetti and many of his fellow officers.
