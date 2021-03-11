PALMDALE — Former Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency Director George Lane accepted an appointment to fill AVEK’s Division 4 seat, a vacancy created following the untimely death of his 34-year-old son Justin Lane, who was involved in a fatal traffic accident on Jan. 1.
AVEK Directors, in a 6-0 vote, approved the appointment during their Feb. 9 Board meeting, with Board Vice President Frank Donato making the motion to fill the vacancy and Director Robert Parris seconding the motion.
Prior to the vote, AVEK Attorney Tilden Kim recapped the events leading up to the appointment, saying that directors on an ad hoc committee considered their options on Jan. 4, after consulting with the law firm regarding the direction to take. AVEK officials notified Los Angeles County of the vacancy on Jan, 5, then released a public notice on Jan, 13, seeking applicants for the Division 4 seat.
Lane, a third-generation Valley resident, submitted his application shortly after the vacancy announcement.
Board President Keith Dyas asked his colleagues if they had any questions for Lane. Director Shelley Sorsabal, who like her colleagues attended via Zoom, asked, “What could you bring to the Agency?”
“Forty years of experience,” Lane replied.
That’s how long he served as the Division 4 Director before stepping down four years ago. “Driving up here brought back memories,” he said. “I’ll use my experience to help with cost savings.”
“Are you going to have time to put in?” Donato asked Lane. “You did a heck of a job when I was working with you.”
“Yes I have the time, I have less commitments than before and I don’t foresee taking on any other commitments,” Lane replied
Comments to Lane from other AVEK Directors included, “You would be an incredible addition” and, “Thank you for serving again.”
In addition to his decades of experience serving AVEK, Lane is president of Monte Vista Company, a local business founded in 1953. He also co-operates Lane Ranch & Co. with his wife Charlene, which supplies livestock and equipment to the motion picture industry. George is a member of the Screen Actors Guild.
Tilden Kim, on Zoom, administered the oath of office to George.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.