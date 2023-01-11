California Storms

A vehicle is trapped by mud and debris, Tuesday, in Montecito, Calif. California saw little relief from drenching rains, Tuesday, as the latest in a relentless string of storms swamped roads, turned rivers into gushing flood zones and forced thousands of people to flee from towns with histories of deadly mudslides.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Sinkholes swallowed cars and floodwaters swamped towns and swept away a small boy as California was wracked by more wild winter while the next system in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon, Tuesday.

Millions of people were still under flood warnings, and more than 200,000 homes and businesses were without power because of heavy rains, hail and landslides. Thousands have been ordered to evacuate their homes.

