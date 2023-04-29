SAN CLEMENTE — A landslide in Southern California has closed a historic cultural center, shut down rail service in the area and forced the evacuation of nearby residences, officials said.
The slope below the ocean-view terrace at Casa Romantica and Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente dropped about 20 feet on Thursday after several days of minor earth movement, city officials said in a news release. Casa Romantica announced that it was temporarily closed and all events were canceled.
Four adjacent residential units were red-tagged as unsafe and evacuated, officials said.
Falling debris halted rail service on shoreline tracks at the base of the cliff that are used by Metrolink and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner, officials said.
Train service was only recently restored after months of stabilizing repairs along a stretch of track in south San Clemente. The tracks were shifting due to storm surge and sand erosion on the ocean side and a gradually sliding hillside on the other, according to the Orange County Transportation Authority.
Set on two and a half acres atop a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Casa Romantica was originally the expansive home of the city’s founder. Built in the Spanish Colonial Revival style in the late 1920s, it eventually became a cultural center in the 1980s.
The cause of the slide is under study, but a local official noted it follows a winter of extreme rainfall.
“We’ve had so much rain, unprecedented amounts of rain in the last several months, that these hillsides are very unstable,” Katrina Foley, a member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, told KABC-TV.
Cracking appeared in the terrace at Casa Romantica on April 16, and the City Council approved spending $75,000 for experts to define the geologic conditions and determine if an ancient landslide is there, the Orange County Register reported. Crews were drilling to install equipment to measure movement Thursday when the earth began moving, Councilmember Kevin Knoblock told the newspaper.
About a half-mile up the coast, residents of three clifftop apartment buildings and one nearby building in San Clemente fled their homes in mid-March when the land began to shift and slide away from their backyards.
