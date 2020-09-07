PALMDALE — The City Council on Tuesday unanimously awarded an approximately $342,449 contract to Canoga Park-based American Landscape Inc. to enhance the landscape along the south side of the Avenue S Landscape Maintenance District.
The project will enhance the landscape area from approximately 600 feet west of Pond Avenue to approximately 600 feet east of Dawson Drive. The improvements will include the use of drought tolerant trees and shrubs to match the recently completed Avenue S planting, boulders, cobbles and decomposed granite, according to a staff report.
The total cost of the project is about $491,228. Palmdale received a $500,000 California Natural Resources Agency Environmental Enhancement and Mitigation Program grant that will help pay for the project.
“We go out, we work hard to get these grants. There was a huge community effort including all the neighbors involved on this,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Hofbauer asked Director of Public Works Chuck Heffernan to explain the project for the public’s benefit.
“This is specifically for greening, to assist with infrastructure projects that had an impact,” Heffernan said.
In this case, the city completed the Avenue S widening Phase II project from 30th to 45th streets east was completed in June 2017. Some portions of the south side of Avenue S were covered by the grant that constructed it, but some were not covered. The portion that went before the City Council at Tuesday’s meeting were not covered.
“We did the plans,” Heffernan said.
City staff worked with the state to secure funding for the project that resulted in a $500,000 grant The grant will cover all but $55,067 of the project. The remainder will be funded by Landscape Maintenance District reserves.
“I think this is a testament to good hard work,” Heffernan said. “Should be beautiful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.