SAN FRANCISCO — Homeless moms who were evicted earlier this year from a vacant San Francisco Bay Area house they occupied say a community land trust has purchased the property and will turn it into transitional housing for other mothers experiencing homelessness.
Members of the activist group, Moms 4 Housing, announced Friday that the three-bedroom home in West Oakland was purchased by the Oakland Community Land Trust from a real estate investment company. The property requires extensive renovation for habitation, the group said.
The land trust purchased the property for $587,500 and closed in May, but the pandemic and planning for repairs delayed a public celebration. The land trust is a nonprofit organization that holds property for the benefit of low-income residents.
Steve King, executive director of the trust, says the house requires extensive repairs, including a new roof and windows. He said his group will work with Moms 4 Housing to figure out a transitional housing program for the property. Money to buy and refurbish the house came from donations and does not include city money, he said.
“We’re excited to be part of it and definitely excited to get the rehab started and finished so the house can be used,” he said.
There you go, set an example so that others will squat on vacant houses....lol lol Why not buy a abandoned WalMart or very large building and turn that into a homeless center "Super Center" One house is a weak gesture.
