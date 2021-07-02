LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Healthcare District’s Board of Directors will spend up to $6.097 million for approximately 10 acres of vacant land for development of a rehabilitation and psychiatric hospital.
The vacant land is east of The Home Depot off 20th Street West and west of Antelope Valley Hospital’s Womens and Infants Pavilion within the Lancaster Health District, also known as Medical Main Street.
AV Healthcare District directors last year approved a partnership with Kindred Healthcare to build, own, and operate the rehabilitation and psychiatric hospital.
The estimated $6.097 million cost for the land is the market price.
“We think we might have some space to negotiate,” AV Hospital CEO Ed Mirzabegian said at Wednesday’s Board of Directors meeting.
He added, “It will become part of the community.”
AV Hospital will purchase the land from KHJR Real Estate Advisors LLC, the same firm that developed the Medical Main Street proposal.
The Board approved the price negotiation and for Mirzabegian to move forward with the appropriate documentation to acquire the property on a 4-1 vote, with director Mike Rives dissenting.
“I am very pleased that we’re going to have a behavior and rehabilitation hospital in the Antelope Valley; it’s long overdue and I’m happy that AV Hospital is taking the lead in doing this,” Rives said.
However, he voted against the resolution due to undisclosed terms of the real estate deal.
“I do not know who owned the land prior to it and I do not know some of the legal ramifications of this deal,” Rives said.
