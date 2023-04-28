LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will sell a 0.79-acre industrial parcel to Garen Harutyunyan for about $50,965.
The vacant property, near Avenue J-11 and Yucca Avenue, was declared surplus last October. After a 60-day noticing period, no entity was prepared to purchase the site, according to a staff report. The purchase price is based on a broker’s opinion of the value.
Harutyunyan plans to build a parking lot on the site, which is across the street from a parcel where he also plans to build an industrial facility.
“The proposed industrial development will complement the other industrial projects in the pipeline and is located in one of the City’s six Opportunity Zones,” the report said.
The City Council unanimously approved the purchase and sale agreement at the April 11 meeting as part of the consent calendar.
