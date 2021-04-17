LANCASTER — A 58-year-old woman who suffers from dementia, depression and schizophrenia and was last seen in Lancaster was reported missing Friday.
Bonnie Renay Kelley was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 19000 block of East Avenue G, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Kelley is Black, four feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with short gray and black hair and brown eyes, the department said. It was unclear what she was wearing when she was last seen.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org
