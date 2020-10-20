SANTA CLARITA (CNS) — A woman was killed and three other people were injured when a tow truck rear-ended another vehicle on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita, authorities said Monday.
The crash occurred at 6:34 p.m. Sunday on the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway north of Sierra Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A flatbed truck owned by Castaic Tow was northbound on the freeway in the number five lane when it crashed into the rear of a 2015 Nissan, the CHP said.
A 48-year-old Lancaster woman who was a passenger in the Nissan died at the scene and a 17-year-old boy who was also a passenger was hospitalized with major injuries, the CHP said.
The 53-year-old driver of the Nissan was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and a 12-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with complaint of pain. The genders of the latter two victims was not available.
The tow truck driver was a 25-year-old man who was not injured, officers said.
Alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected as factors in the crash, the CHP said.
A SigAlert at 6:35 p.m. closed all northbound freeway lanes but they were gradually reopened before midnight.
