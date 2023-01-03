LANCASTER — Collection or donation bins intended for people to donate unwanted clothes, shoes, books and other household items would be regulated under a proposed ordinance recommended for approval to the City Council by the Lancaster Planning Commission.
Many bins are not regularly maintained or monitored, which results in the overflow of donated items and the illegal dumping of junk and trash around the bins, Assistant City Attorney Jocelyn Corbett said during a presentation at the Dec. 12 Planning Commission meeting.
“The bins create a magnet for graffiti and create a harborage for vermin and pests, which poses a hazard to public health and safety,” he said. “And further and even more dangerously, unregulated bins often end up encroaching on public rights of way, likes alleys in particular, which poses a very serious hazard to pedestrian and vehicular safety.”
Under state law, the proposed ordinance would allow the city to deem an unregulated bin that is in the public right-of-way to be a public nuisance and an imminent hazard to public safety and therefore subject to emergency abatement, Corbett said.
“Which means if we find a bin in an alleyway that is obstructing traffic, we can pick up and remove it from the premises right away,” he said.
The bin would be stored by the city and the owner would have 90 days to retrieve it.
The proposed ordinance would establish content neutral and reasonable time, place and manner regulations for owners or tenants of privately owned commercial property who want to place a collection bin on their premises. According to the proposed ordinance, any person or store who wishes to maintain or allow a collection bin must first submit an application for a director’s review and approval for the bin.
“A person must have an approval in good standing at all times a collection bin is on a person’s premises,” the ordinance said.
Collection bins may be present on commercially zoned private property, on which at least one currently licensed business is operating, the ordinance said. “Bins may not be located within 20 feet of any public right-of-way, 10 feet of a lot line and 100 feet of a residentially zoned parcel,” it said.
In addition, collection bins shall not block or impede access, including access to required parking or driveway areas, pedestrians routes, building entrances and exits and trash enclosure areas.
The bins must be emptied regularly of donated items. The proposed ordinance would also require that collection bins be maintained in good working order and free from graffiti, peeling paint, rust and broken collection operating mechanisms. The ordinance would also require proper illumination during nighttime hours so that it is not hidden in darkness that could allow it to create a magnet for crime.
Bins would be limited to 80 inches in height, 50 inches in depth and 60 inches in width. They shall be fabricated of durable and waterproof materials, the ordinance said. The bins should also have the operator’s name, 24-hour phone number and address of the lot on which it is licensed to be located.
There shall also be a sign with a statement that no material shall be left outside the collection bin. The information should also include the name of the for-profit organization that maintains it, clearly describing the charitable cause that will benefit from donations, or the name of the nonprofit organization that maintains it and that donations are not tax deductible.
Commissioner Steven Derryberry asked about any fines associated with the abatement of unregulated bins.
Should the proposed ordinance be adopted by the City Council, the city would follow existing procedures in the municipal code that allows for the recovery of the city’s costs for abatement such as city time or a contractor’s rate.
“To me, I think this is a double-edged sword,” Derryberry said. “You have to have these bins; they’re incredibly necessary. They provide a great purpose.”
In response to a question from Vice Chairperson Cassandra Harvey, should the ordinance pass, Corbett recommended that the city send notices to all commercially-zoned properties to apprise them of the ordinance. Any properties that have an existing bin would have 60 days to come into compliance with the ordinance.
“We do want to bring people in who already have them,” Corbett said.
Harvey also asked about a “master list” of collection bins that the city could monitor.
“I think this is a great step in the right direction where we’re holding their feet to the fire,” Harvey said. “I think there needs to be some overarching list so that we can keep it under control, but I think that this is a great first step.”
That list would come out of the implementation of the proposed ordinance, should it pass, Corbett said.
“If a property owner takes notice from the mailing and has on their site a bin that they either didn’t give permission to or have no idea who it belongs to, I would imagine that would trigger them to notify the city that it needs to be abated and doesn’t belong to them and the city can help them get rid of it,” Commission Chairman James Voses said.
The city could do that or the property owner could do it themselves, Corbett said. The property owner would have to reimburse the city for its abatement costs if the city removes a bin.
The Planning Commission passed the recommendation, 4-0, with commissioners King Moore II, Daniel Tufts and Leslie Underwood absent. The proposed ordinance will go before the City Council, this month.
