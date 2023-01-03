Lancaster collection bins

Lancaster Planning Commission Commissioner Devin Birden (left), Vice Chairperson Cassandra D. Harvey, Chairman James Vose and Commissioner Steven Derryberry recommended a proposed ordinance for approval to the City Council that would regulate the use of collection or donation bins in the city.

 Screenshot

LANCASTER — Collection or donation bins intended for people to donate unwanted clothes, shoes, books and other household items would be regulated under a proposed ordinance recommended for approval to the City Council by the Lancaster Planning Commission.

Many bins are not regularly maintained or monitored, which results in the overflow of donated items and the illegal dumping of junk and trash around the bins, Assistant City Attorney Jocelyn Corbett said during a presentation at the Dec. 12 Planning Commission meeting.

