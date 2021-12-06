LANCASTER — The city has applied to the California State Department of Housing and Community Development for a $4.5 million CalHome Program grant to fund a proposed owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program.
The proposed project would offer income eligible persons financing in the form of a deferred payment loan for the repair or replacement of an owner-occupied manufactured home in a mobile home park within the city, according to a staff report.
The City Council unanimously authorized the submittal of the application at the Nov. 9 meeting. In addition, the Council also authorized City Manager Jason Caudle or his designee to enter into a contract with Habitat for Humanity to, if the project is funded, administer and implement the CalHome program.
If the application is successful, the city could receive less than the $4.5 million requested, or up to $5 million.
I let a homeless person stay in my garage (Roman). Most live the lifestyle because that is what they want...No Energy Bills, No Gasoline Bills, No Property Taxes, No House Repair Bills (tent repairs yes...usually a sewing kit fixes that)...Now you have to ask yourself...Who's Playing Who..? lol Don't forget to Mask-Up and Kneel.
