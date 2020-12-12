LANCASTER — Lancaster has a new brand identity designed to capture the city’s bold, innovative spirit with the tagline “Creating a better tomorrow. Together” and highlighted by a vibrant new poppy logo.
The rebrand will be a reflection of the city’s reputation for years to come. It was developed through a year-long process that included community interviews, focus groups, and survey input.
Last November, the City Council approved a one-year, $150,000 contract with Selbert Perkins Design, an international design firm based in Playa Del Rey, for brand development and implementation.
City Manager Jason Caudle unveiled the new branding at Tuesday’s City Council meeting with a brief video.
“The City brand is the face of Lancaster, and I am proud that this new brand so accurately captures and embraces all that makes our community amazing,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a statement. “We are home to spectacular landscapes, ingenious businesses both large and small, arts and culture, and a forward-thinking community. As we engage with residents, local businesses, visitors and other stakeholders, this new brand will portray the best of Lancaster and help better tell our story.”
A poppy serves as the primary symbol. The logo features shades of orange and yellow accented by shades of blue and green. The logo won —by a lot — with a landslide 75% of the vote from residents.
The new logo and brand replaced the former brand “It’s Positively Clear,” and its associated logo, a plus sign made with a spring green color and brilliant blue.
Lancaster will conduct a gradual roll-out of the new brand over the next several months in city publications, vehicles and its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.