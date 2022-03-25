LANCASTER — Lancaster aims to relaunch L28, the city’s government-operated cable channel, as a media hub to provide Lancaster residents with a place to go for city updates, entertainment and community enrichment.
The top priority will be local-focused news and programming that reflects the community, which accurately and effectively communicates crucial information and updates in the modern age of information, according to a staff report by Communications Manager Jennifer Seguin.
“Programming will also report local events, businesses and organizations to foster resident engagement,” the report said.
Toward that end, the City Council, on Tuesday, unanimously awarded a $375,000 production services contract to Orange County-based Corporate Streams to produce and broadcast two news hours per week and eight non-news programming hours per week. The contract also includes a budget for special event filming and production services.
The city put out a Request For Proposals for the production services contract. Two qualified sealed bids were received by the March 8 due date. Corporate Streams was the lowest responsible bidder.
The proposed scope of work includes two news hours produced and broadcast per week, including updates about the previous week/weekend and what’s coming up. Examples of other potential programming include morning fitness classes, cooking classes, gardening classes and children’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) educational content plus human interest features.
