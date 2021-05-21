Some of you might think it hyperbole (and some might think it hyper bowl) but given the choice between a year of mask-wearing and a year of illegal fireworks, I would take the mask.
Unfortunately, having just been through both, I can tell you the fireworks are worse. As much as I dislike it, my mask has never awakened me at midnight. Or 1 a.m. Or 2 a.m.
People valleywide complain about the ridiculous illegal blasts on and around the Fourth of July. That’s bad, but it’s not what I am talking about.
Here, near downtown Lancaster, it started last year long before Memorial Day and never quit for months. There might be lulls of up to three weeks, but then the blasts come back.
It is not an all-night affair like July 4. It’s usually a few blasts, starting anywhere from 8 p.m. to midnight, with explosions going off at intervals. Which in many ways is the worst.
Just when you begin to fall back to sleep, BOOM. Over and over again, as in sleep deprivation torture.
You never know if you’ll be able to sleep tonight, or if the windows will be rattled at midnight and you will be jolted out of a sound sleep.
The Lancaster City Council does nothing. Los Angeles County does nothing.
It is clearly a quality-of-life issue, and, since they do nothing to stop this scourge, we can only infer that they do not care about quality of life of their residents.
Their slogan: “There’s nothing we can do.”
Now that’s inspiring.
Some of us have been suggesting for years that they enact huge fines and jail time for setting off illegal fireworks. Send an undercover task force of deputies into the neighborhoods. Catch a few suspects. Publicize the heck out of it on social media.
“Man gets $10,000 fine, 30 days in jail for illegal fireworks” ought to grab their attention.
Why do idiots set off illegal fireworks year around? Because they can.
They know there is no risk. They know they can get away with it.
The City Council rightfully voted no-confidence in District Attorney Train Wreck Gascón, something I had been advocating here on page three.
The reason they lack confidence in Train Wreck Gascón is that he gives criminals the greenlight to act with impunity because they know he likes them and he won’t send them to jail.
Yet, Lancaster is doing the same thing with the illegal fireworks lawbreakers. “There’s nothing we can do.”
Then resign and let someone else do something.
Establish an office of city attorney to prosecute violations of city ordinances. Make these people pay for what they are doing to law abiding citizens.
I’ve written about this a dozen times, and never once heard from anyone in city government.
I do hear from other residents, in Lancaster in Palmdale, commiserating because it is happening in their neighborhoods as well.
The tolerance of illegal fireworks also sends a message to both criminals and law-abiding citizens: “Illegal activity welcome here — we don’t mind.”
Criminals pick up on those signals pretty quickly. So do the rest of us.
What’s that number for U-Haul?
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.