LANCASTER — Mayor R. Rex Parris will present Morris L. Thomas with a Key to the City at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The end of last year was tough for not only the nation, but also Lancaster. As the fight against COVID-19 reached critical levels, the pandemic put a strain on the City’s existing resources. As healthcare workers fell ill, the healthcare system was pushed to the limits.
Thanks to Thomas, on Dec. 28, Antelope Valley Hospital received additional medical staff — including nurses, emergency medical technicians, and respiratory doctors from the California Emergency Medical Services Authority.
Thomas was key to garnering the much-needed support from FEMA days after Parris sent urgent requests for help to the offices of Reps. Mike Garcia and Kevin McCarthy and former Rep. Buck McKeon.
As McKeon’s district director and communications director, Thomas was responsible for operations in the 25th District. He was intimately involved in establishing and maintaining key government and business relationships in an area that included major centers of aerospace and defense contracting. Thomas was also responsible for directing and coordinating communications between McKeon’s congressional office and over 714,000 constituents. For the past year, he maintained his connection with the District as the chief of staff for Garcia.
Thomas contacted his liaisons in the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Defense, and the US Department of Health and Human Services to solicit assistance. Because of around-the-clock efforts and communication with the California Emergency Medical Services Authority, AV Hospital received the support needed.
“During our most trying and difficult times, Morris was there,” Parris said. “I am grateful for the rapid response and persistence of our congressional representatives. The City Council and I are deeply appreciative of all the work and support during this time. I am honored to present the Key to the City to Morris at our next Council meeting.”
The Key to the City is bestowed upon distinguished citizens and residents as well as honored guests to the City.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Due to ongoing restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted telephonically and video streamed live on Channel 28 and the City’s website: https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/departments-services/city-clerk/meetings-agendas-and-minutes/public-meetings-web-streaming
Public comments on agendized items can be provided by dialing 1-877-853-5257 using meeting ID: 924 2303 0178# Password:607988#.
