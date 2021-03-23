LANCASTER — The Lancaster Housing Authority and City Council will hold a joint public hearing today to consider adopting an agreement with Bridge Housing Corp. for the development of a proposed 114-unit apartment complex, of which 113 units will be income-restricted, at the southwest corner of Avenue I and Sierra Highway.
The proposed development would have 55 one-bedroom/one bath units, 29 two-bedroom/two-and-a-half bath units and 29 three-bedroom/two-and-a-half bath units, plus a minimum of one unrestricted manager’s unit, according to a staff report.
The predominate income target for the proposed development is households earning between 50 to 60% of the Los Angeles County area median income, or what is defined as low-income. Qualifying incomes for future residents for the low-income units range from $45,050 to $78,420. That is for one-bedroom units for between two to five persons, two-bedroom units for three to five persons, and three-bedroom units for between four to six persons.
Another 18% of units will be targeted to slightly lower household incomes for selected one-bedroom units, serving very-low household incomes ranging from around $27,000 to $56,000 per year with a household size from two to four persons.
The proposed development will have contemporary-style residential architecture; carports providing a minimum of 145 covered parking spaces, a dedicated “neighborhood activity area,” or open space adjacent to the community room with a tot lot/children’s playground, barbecue and eating area; and shade structure.
Lancaster’s former Redevelopment Agency purchased properties on Avenue I between Elm Avenue and Sierra Highway in the early 2000s for approximately $6.39 million, using low/moderate housing funds. The former Agency demolished existing dilapidated buildings at the site for clearance at an approximate cost of $330,000, according to the proposed disposition and development agreement.
The assembled properties are referred to as the Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization 1 site, according to the report.
The City has agreed to provide the developer with a total of two residual receipts loans of approximately $7.19 million for pre-development and development financing at an estimated $5.39 million and $1.8 million for project sire land acquisition financing.
The total cost to the former Agency and the Authority is approximately $13.92 million, according to the report.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., today. The meeting will be conducted telephonically due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
Residents can also watch the meeting via live video stream on Channel 28 and the City’s website:
https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/departments-services/city-clerk/meetings-agendas-andminutes/public-meetings-web-streaming
The public may comment on agendized items m by calling 1-877-853-5257 using Meeting ID: 924 2303 0178# Password: 607988#
