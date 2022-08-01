National Night Out Lancaster

Zayden Herrington of Mojave gets a close look at a Fire Station 129 HazMat truck, in August 2016, at the City of Lancaster’s sixth annual Public Safety Fair and Emergency Expo in downtown. This year’s event is planned for Thursday.

 Valley Press files

LANCASTER — Lancaster will hold this year’s National Night Out, Thursday, in conjunction with the BLVD Market.

The free event is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be a dunk tank for charity and bike giveaways.

