LANCASTER — Lancaster will hold this year’s National Night Out, Thursday, in conjunction with the BLVD Market.
The free event is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be a dunk tank for charity and bike giveaways.
The annual event brings together law enforcement and neighbors to enjoy an evening of fun. This special event encourages police-community partnership and neighborhood solidarity while promoting local anti-crime efforts.
“In celebrating National Night Out, we come together as a Lancaster community to show our solidarity against crime,” Mayor R. Rex Parris in a statement announcing the event. “As residential safety remains a high priority in Lancaster, it’s important that we take advantage of opportunities like this for residents and law enforcement to get to know each other in a relaxed environment and strengthen our relationships.”
National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that began, in August 1984, with some 2.5 million people across 400 communities in 23 states. The event promotes partnerships between law enforcement and residents to make neighborhoods safer, better places to live. National Night Out takes place annually, in August, and offers an opportunity to bring law enforcement and neighbors together to have fun while observing crime and drug prevention awareness campaigns that help fight crime.
At this year’s National Night Out event, residents can learn about the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, LA County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, the Lancaster Public Safety Department and local nonprofit agencies.
Attendees will be able to speak with local officials and check out law enforcement vehicles and other gear. The Lancaster Public Safety Department will also be hosting a giveaway for four bicycles and they will have a dunk tank. People also can cool off in the dunk tank (proceeds will be donated to the local charity, 999 For Kids) and to enter the giveaway for a new bike.
Visit www.cityoflancasterca.gov/nationalnightout for details.
