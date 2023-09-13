LANCASTER — Rodrick Armalin, the City of Lancaster’s former director of Public Safety is the first chief of police for the newly formed Lancaster Police Department.
Mayor R. Rex Parris and Vice Mayor Marvin Crist participated in a ceremony Tuesday for Armalin outside Lancaster City Hall, with Parris administering the oath of office.
The City Council unanimously introduced an ordinance and passed a resolution to add the Chief of Police position to the Lancaster Municipal Code and create a city police department.
The council’s action mark’s the launch of the city’s community-led hybrid policing model. City police officers will work in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as a dual force to bolster Lancaster’s public safety infrastructure. The primary objective of the newly formed police department will be to enhance, support and supplement the commendable efforts of the sheriff’s department.
Armalin’s law enforcement career began with the LA County Sheriff’s Department, with former colleagues present at his appointment ceremony, signaling the unity and joint commitment both entities have toward Lancaster’s safety.
“We are going beyond commemorating the appointment of our new Chief Armalin,” Parris said in a statement. “We are laying the foundation for a new era of collaboration, community engagement, and shared responsibility. Our partnership with the LA County Sheriff’s Department remains strong and invaluable, and together, we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents.”
This type of innovative hybrid policing model will help free up resources for the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station to continue its focus on major crimes, the city said, while the city’s Police Department implements new prevention programs to get ahead of the safety issues faced in the community.
Armalin previously said the police force will focus on three areas, including strong community engagement and developing a high level of partnerships. The third part is taking a holistic approach.
Armalin has long and impressive law enforcement track record. After serving in the US Air Force, Armalin joined the sheriff’s department and graduated top of his police academy class, receiving the Department’s prestigious Honor Recruit Award. He joined the city in June 2022 as a 34-year law enforcement veteran, after most recently serving as the Chief of Police for the city of Sierra Madre.
“I care deeply about making Lancaster a great place to live and work, and an essential part of doing that is ensuring it’s a place where families can grow and thrive,” Armalin said in a statement. “Since I started working at the City of Lancaster, I’ve been committed to implementing more crime prevention programs that are already producing results. I look forward to stepping up our accomplishments with new programs, including drug education and human trafficking awareness campaigns targeting young adults.”
Armalin’s other commitments include hiring and training more officers and adopting a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle fleet, among the first in the nation to do so and testament to Lancaster’s ongoing commitment to hydrogen development and clean energy deployment.
