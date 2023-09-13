Lancaster police chief

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris administers the oath office to the city’s first police chief, Rodrick Armalin, during a ceremony outside City Hall. The police department marks the launch of the city’s community-led hybrid policing model.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Rod­rick Armalin, the City of Lancaster’s former director of Public Safety is the first chief of police for the newly formed Lancaster Police Department.

Mayor R. Rex Parris and Vice Mayor Marvin Crist participated in a ceremony Tuesday for Armalin outside Lancaster City Hall, with Parris administering the oath of office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.