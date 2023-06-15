LANCASTER — A man who barricaded himself during a two-hour standoff was arrested without incident Tuesday.
Deputies responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Avenue I on a report of a barricaded suspect, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Enforcement Bureau were also called to the scene.
The suspect was taken into custody by deputies around 4:30 p.m., Deputy Tracy Koerner told City News Service.
No deputies were injured, and Koerner said it was not immediately known what caused the suspect to barricade himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.