Lancaster Sprouts

The Sprouts Farmers Market in Lancaster will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:45 a.m. on April 28. The store will open for business at 7 a.m. There will be a variety of activities on the grand opening weekend, April 28 -30.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new Lancaster location with a variety of activities scheduled for opening weekend April 28-30.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 6:45 a.m., April 28 at the market, 43668 15th St. West. The doors open at 7 a.m.

