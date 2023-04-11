LANCASTER — Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new Lancaster location with a variety of activities scheduled for opening weekend April 28-30.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 6:45 a.m., April 28 at the market, 43668 15th St. West. The doors open at 7 a.m.
“I am thrilled to announce the arrival of Sprouts Farmers Market to Lancaster,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a statement. “This new addition to our community not only provides access to fresh, healthy food options but also creates job opportunities for our residents. Lancaster continues to grow and attract businesses that enhance the quality of life for our citizens and Sprouts Farmers Market is a testament to that progress.”
Guests will be treated to samples at the Vendor Village during the grand opening weekend celebration. The first 200 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free “Goodness it’s Free” reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples, while supplies last.
A large interactive and educational experience area will give guests the chance to taste seasonal produce, play games, have their face painted, see artists carve large produce and more. Children’s games, music and prizes will add to the festivities.
In addition, customers who text “LANC” to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase when they scan their app account barcode at checkout. Through the app, shoppers can view Sprouts’ weekly ad and save more than $100 with digital coupons on grocery staples and new items every month.
Also, shoppers who make a purchase during the grand opening weekend will receive $10 off when they spend $50 or more from May 1-14. A customer appreciation event will be held on June 24 and will offer free samples, education and more.
The community can look forward to seeing locally produced products line the shelves, including fresh fruits and vegetables from ECO Farms, G&M Farms and George Perry and Sons. Look for the blue tag highlighting that the product is local. Visit www.sprouts.com/healthy-living/northern-california-grown/ for details.
Additionally, through Sprouts’ Food Rescue program, the new store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient rich to Second Harvest of the Greater Valley.
Sprouts operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. The Lancaster location will be the 138th in California. The Lancaster store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily. Visit https://www.sprouts.com/store/ca/lancaster/15th-st/ for details.
