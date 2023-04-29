LANCASTER — The line of customers waiting to get inside the new Sprouts Farmers Market in Lancaster snaked south, down the front of the free-standing grocery store, and turned east, reaching about three-quarters of the way down the side of the building on Friday morning.
The 23,256 square-foot building, at 43668 15th St. West, is part of a new food and convenience destination on the northeast corner of Avenue K and 15th Street West that transformed the formerly vacant property. Sprouts offers natural and organic food.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled for 6:45 a.m. with Mayor R. Rex Parris, Councilman Ken Mann, city officials and the new store’s employees, followed by the official opening at 7 a.m. Representatives from the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce and Quartz Hill Chamber of Commerce presented certificates to Sprouts Manager Cesar Sobrino in honor of the grand opening.
“I’m really excited about this,” Parris said. “There’s not been a place where you get really quality fresh food and this raises the bar considerably and it provides a place for people to get healthy food. It fills a need and I’m really glad it’s here.”
After the brief ribbon-cutting ceremony, Sobrino announced to the crowd of eager shoppers that he would open the doors a little early. Employees welcomed the shoppers with applause and cheers. The first 200 shoppers received a free “Goodness it’s Free” reusable goody bag filled with special products, samples and fresh long-stemmed roses.
Lancaster resident Cheryl Boswell arrived at 4:20 a.m. for the grand opening event. That was good enough to snag the front of the line.
She has lived in the city since 1989 and is happy to have a Sprouts Farmers Market in Lancaster.
“I didn’t care about being first in line, I just wanted to get here to be in the first 200 to get the bag and I ended up being the first in line,” she said.
Boswell is looking forward to purchasing the variety of produce and vegan food that Sprouts offers.
Zaria Rios and Josie Guevara arrived eight minutes after Boswell. They decided Thursday evening to attend the event. They live across the street from the market.
“I want a little bit of everything today,” Rios said. “We’re excited.”
Joyce Tao also arrived early Friday morning.
“I want to check it out, see what products they have,” she said. “So I’m excited to see if they have products that we don’t usually get in the Antelope Valley.”
Sobrino has worked for Sprouts for 14 years and has been a store manager for the last six. His last store was in Simi Valley. He lives in Sylmar and plans to relocate to the Antelope Valley.
“Sprouts is unique,” he said. “We encourage all our team members and empower them to take care of the customer. We’re excited and we’re happy to be here. Sprouts is special, we’re a different kind of grocery store and we encourage our team members to be a part of everything we do here.”
