LANCASTER — The line of customers waiting to get inside the new Sprouts Farmers Market in Lancaster snaked south, down the front of the free-standing grocery store, and turned east, reaching about three-quarters of the way down the side of the building on Friday morning.

The 23,256 square-foot building, at 43668 15th St. West, is part of a new food and convenience destination on the northeast corner of Avenue K and 15th Street West that transformed the formerly vacant property. Sprouts offers natural and organic food.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.