LANCASTER — A woman who was fatally shot in Lancaster was identified Thursday by county authorities.
Stephanie Silva was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner’s office.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded just before 3 a.m. Wednesday to the 44900 block of Valley Central Way regarding a report of a shooting victim.
Deputies found Silva, 43, with a gunshot wound to the upper body, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, sheriff’s officials said.
A man, believed to be about 30 to 35 years old, was also found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, but he was alive and considered to be “stable,” according to the sheriff’s department.
There was no immediate information on a possible suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to called the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
