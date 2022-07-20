LANCASTER — A man was fatally shot, Monday, in what Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials are investigating as a gang-related shooting.
Lancaster Sheriff Station deputies responded to a report of a person shot at about 10:40 p.m., Monday, in the 44200 block of Beech Avenue, south of Avenue J.
When they arrived, the deputies found a man in his 50s lying unresponsive in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a statement by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.
Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics who arrived on the scene pronounced the man dead.
The identity of the man has not yet been made public, pending notification of his next of kin.
There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time, Sheriff’s officials reported. The weapon has not been found.
Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Information may be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.