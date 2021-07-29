LANCASTER — As part of a larger effort to improve traffic safety, the Lancaster Sheriff Station will hold a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint Friday somewhere within city limits.
The checkpoint will operate from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location.
“Lancaster has seen a terrible increase in traffic fatalities last year,” Lancaster station traffic Sgt. Michael Politano said, and checkpoints such as Friday’s are one means of combating that by helping to prevent people from driving under the influence in the first place, and hopefully catching them if they do.
The checkpoint is not intended to necessarily arrest people, but provide a reminder and incentive for people to have someone sober drive them if they’ve been imbibing.
It is also a reminder to the public that driving under the influence is not strictly due to alcohol, but also to some over-the-counter and prescription medications that may interfere with driving.
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department.
Checkpoint locations are selected based on a number of factors, including where there has been a large number of DUI-related collisions, Politano said.
Other factors include the traffic flow at a location, ample space to pull drivers over as necessary, safety for the deputies and drivers, lighting and not inconveniencing businesses, he said.
Politano works to ensure that the general public is inconvenienced as little as possible by checkpoints, aiming to keep the delay to law-abiding drivers at five minutes or less.
“I think most people would sacrifice maybe three minutes of their time to deter drunk driving,” Politano said.
The checkpoint is just one tool the Sheriff’s Department, together with the California Highway Patrol, is using to increase traffic safety in light of rising traffic fatalities.
There were 29 traffic fatalities in Lancaster alone last year, Politano said.
A Traffic Task Force formed with the Lancaster and Palmdale Sheriff stations and the Antelope Valley CHP office is using a variety of methods to prevent traffic fatalities, especially due to speeding.
This includes such efforts as saturation patrols, targeted efforts like the aimed at street racing last weekend in Palmdale and speed enforcement operations.
“We’re really trying to do the best we can in terms of slowing people down,” Politano said. “For the most part, speed is directly related to injury.”
These Task Force operations are aimed at being more proactive measures, as traffic officers are quite busy responding to the 200 to 250 crashes each month, he said.
