Sheriff's station open house

The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station will host an open house on Saturday. This is a picture from last year’s open house.

 Photo courtesy of Laurence Green

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station will hold its annual open house Saturday, with station tours, face-painting, freeze pops and balloon artists scheduled, along with a dunk tank.

The free event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the station, 501 West Lancaster Blvd.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.