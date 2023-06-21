LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station will hold its annual open house Saturday, with station tours, face-painting, freeze pops and balloon artists scheduled, along with a dunk tank.
The free event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the station, 501 West Lancaster Blvd.
The event is a way for the station to interact with the community and show them the inner workings of the station, Deputy Laurence Green Jr., the public information officer for the station, wrote in an email.
Green gathered multiple nonprofit organizations and community groups to attend. They will have helpful resources to hand out to the public. He also set up entertainment for the community. Everything is set up in the front of the station where the public would normally park. There will be face-painting, balloon animals, a mobile arcade and a dunk tank where children can dunk a deputy, which in this case is Deputy Green.
“All this will be going on, along with music, while the volunteers on patrol conduct regular station tours throughout the event,” Green wrote.
Green will provide free food and popsicles to whoever attends.
“It’s one of the funnest times I have during the year because I get to laugh and joke with the kids and see families have fun while the vendors are able to provide amazing resources to them,” he wrote.
Deputies from the field and operations will be outside interacting with the families, handing out stickers and ice cream.
The Gather Blast mobile arcade will be available from 10 a.m. to noon. Creative Twist face-painting and balloon animals will be available all day. The dunk tank, provided by Harley Davidson, will also be available all day.
The nonprofit organizations and community groups scheduled to appear include the National Alliance on Mental Illness, AV Seed and Grow, Antelope Valley Partners for Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Change Lanes youth support services, The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, Mental Health America of Los Angeles, Greater Valley Immigration, Citizenship and Education Services, Antelope Valley Detachment 930 of the Marine Corps League, A New Vision for You and Asian Youth Center.
