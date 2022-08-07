LANCASTER — Lancaster residents woke up to news, Friday, that the city had a record amount of rainfall, on Thursday.
But did it even rain?
According to the National Weather Service, a “trace” amount of precipitation fell at Fox Field, on Thursday, meaning most people in the area probably didn’t get wet, or even realize it rained.
But it was enough to best the previous Aug. 4 record for rainfall — which was zero inches, the weather service reported.
The Lancaster area was briefly under a flood advisory, Thursday evening, due to a storm system passing through, but it was allowed to expire, at 6:45 p.m.
