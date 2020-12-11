LANCASTER — As of Tuesday, if you are out in public in the City and you are not wearing a face mask you are subject to a misdemeanor punishable by a $1,000 fine, or up to six months in county jail, or both if convicted.
Lancaster has had an ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn in public since April 3. At the time, Lancaster reported 38 positive cases of COVID-19. The city had 8,260 cases as of Thursday and 87 deaths, prompting the City Council to take additional action.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed an ordinance to enforce the mandatory public use of masks and makes any violation of the mask requirement a misdemeanor.
“I just want people to understand we’re serious as a heart attack. There’s no more excuses,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said at the meeting.
Councilman Raj Malhi wore face masks and observed other safety protocols and still caught the virus.
“I don’t know how I got it, but it’s bad,” Malhi said at the meeting. “I urge everybody to please, the least we can do is wear a mask. Wash your hands, take care of yourself.”
Deputy Mayor Tiffany Tanner, a physicians assistant, caught the virus from someone who was not wearing a mask.
“I was wearing my mask properly, the right way, the whole time,” Tanner said. “But the person that I contracted it from wasn’t, and I didn’t speak up. So I just wanted to put it out there. If you are in the room with somebody that’s not wearing their mask, speak up.”
Parris added the people who wear bandannas over their face are not saving anyone.
“That doesn’t work; you’re not protecting anybody when you do that,” Parris said. “You’ve got to be reasonable; you’ve got to be intelligent. Nobody’s going to say anything, but at this point we’re trying to save each other.”
